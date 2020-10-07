Removal of capsized Golden Ray ship delayed again

The capsized Golden Ray, which has been beached on its side since Sept. 8, 2019, can be seen from Jekyll Island. GEORGE MATHIS/AJC Credit: George Mathis/AJC Credit: George Mathis/AJC

“The Unified Command (UC) is reviewing multiple options for a revised anchor system and will make a decision that ensures the safety of responders and the public, safeguards the surrounding environment as well as provides for the continuation of commerce in the port,” the announcement from the collection of agencies working on removal efforts said.

The wreck remains stable and teams are monitoring the site for pollution, with no “emergent environmental impacts” observed.

The 656-foot ship and its cargo of more than 4,000 cars has remained in the St. Simons Sound since Sept. 8, 2019, when it rolled over on its port side. Modeling by the U.S. Coast Guard has said the likely cause was the placement of cargo in a way that left the ship’s center of gravity too high.

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Center in Washington, D.C. revealed last month that the ship could have avoided capsizing by adding water to the ballast tanks before leaving the Port of Brunswick.