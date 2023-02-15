X
Dark Mode Toggle

Raquel Welch, 1960s actress and pinup star, dies at 82

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

News
By Harrison Smith and Emily Langer, The Washington Post
1 hour ago

Raquel Welch, the 1960s actress and earthy, dark-haired sex symbol who came to personify lust itself after wearing a deerskin bikini for the film “One Million Years B.C.,” died Feb. 15 at her home in Los Angeles. She was 82.

Her son, Damon Welch, confirmed her death but did not cite a specific cause.

Welch was first known for appearing in the 1966 science fiction film “Fantastic Voyage,” as a scientist who is shrunk to the size of a microbe. Later that year she starred as a cave-dwelling woman named Loana in “One Million Years B.C.,” a British adventure fantasy with John Richardson. She hardly spoke in the film - in one scene she was terrorized by a giant primordial bird - but was launched to international fame after the release of a publicity photo that showed her wearing a tattered animal skin, gazing into the distance with her hair falling past her shoulders.

The photo made her an instant pinup star and propelled her on a screen career that spanned more than five decades and 70 film and television credits.

“Nothing could look more alive and lasting than Miss Welch,” wrote Howard Thompson in the New York Times, reviewing “One Million Years B.C.” The actress, he said, was “a marvelous breathing monument to womankind.”

Over the next few years, Welch continued to take screen roles that emphasized her beauty, while also refusing repeated requests to appear naked in films.

Credit: Araya Diaz

Credit: Araya Diaz

Credit: Hulton Archive

Credit: Hulton Archive

About the Author

Harrison Smith and Emily Langer
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Ex-DeKalb commissioner avoids prison time in federal extortion case6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL trial: State files motion to sever 2 defendants with pregnant attorneys
3h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

After $10 million in damage, Braves spring training complex back after hurricane
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Tyler Perry donating $2.75 million for low-income Atlanta seniors to stay in their homes
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Tyler Perry donating $2.75 million for low-income Atlanta seniors to stay in their homes
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA to suspend Red Line service south of Medical Center to replace track
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Why retail sales numbers defy inflation and rate hikes
6h ago
What we know about the four objects shot down over North America
7h ago
What we know about the MSU shooting victims
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
10h ago
Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top