Raquel Welch, 1960s actress and pinup star, dies at 82

Her son, Damon Welch, confirmed her death but did not cite a specific cause.

Welch was first known for appearing in the 1966 science fiction film “Fantastic Voyage,” as a scientist who is shrunk to the size of a microbe. Later that year she starred as a cave-dwelling woman named Loana in “One Million Years B.C.,” a British adventure fantasy with John Richardson. She hardly spoke in the film - in one scene she was terrorized by a giant primordial bird - but was launched to international fame after the release of a publicity photo that showed her wearing a tattered animal skin, gazing into the distance with her hair falling past her shoulders.