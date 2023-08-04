Radio and Records Awards honor Black Atlantans who helped industry, community

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Entertainer and music promoter Donte Gold came to Atlanta from San Jose, California, in 1983, drawn by the image of Atlanta as a burgeoning Black entertainment mecca, he said.

Gold, aka Mr. Gold, has spent the past 40 years immersed in the music and entertainment scene in metro Atlanta. “Everyone has their season,” said Gold. “I’ve been around so long that I’m back in style.”

Gold is among the radio and music industry personalities being honored at the annual Radio and Records Awards ceremony at Backstage Atlanta on Sunday. Other honorees include artist Cherrelle, V103′s Greg Street, Monie Love from Kiss 104, Raheem the Dream, Niecey Shaw from Classix 102.9, Belinda Wilson, entertainment attorney Kendall Minter, Johnnie Walker, WIGO Kevin Buchannon, Love 103 DJ Earthquake, Glenn Walker, Joe Bullard and Southern soul artist Pokey Bear. Dwayne Watkins of the Canton Spirituals and Paul Porter of the Christianairs will be honored for their contributions to the gospel music industry.

“The Radio and Records Awards mean a lot to Atlanta and the community,” said Debbie Ireland, executive producer of the event. “We want to honor those who have dedicated and contributed their time and hard work in the industry as well as in the community. We want them to know their good deeds do not go unnoticed.”

“This event is an opportunity to bring radio and music industry folk together to applaud those being honored, to share ideas, network and, of course, enjoy great entertainment and fellowship,” Ireland said.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Honorees will receive recognition, including awards and proclamations from the city of Atlanta.

Gold, who has always seen his work as a part of his Christian ministry, will be receiving an award for his humanitarian efforts. “People can be heard and they can be seen and appreciated from giving,” he said.

Minter, a longtime entertainment attorney, will be receiving a lifetime achievement award.

“I’m very honored and happy to be recognized,” said Minter, of Greenspoon Marder law firm. He’s practiced entertainment law for more than 40 years, starting in New York and has represented a number of artists and entertainers for the past 26 years in metro Atlanta.

Actress and singer Linda Boston will also receive a lifetime achievement award at the event.

“I’m very grateful,” said Boston, who moved to Atlanta from Michigan in 2013 to act, sing and teach. She has roots in Bartow County. “This one is very special to me.”

Actress, influencer and community leader Michelle Taylor Willis, CEO of Gagnant Media, will be receiving a Rising Star/Best Actress award. She’s been in Atlanta for 18 years and considers herself a master strategist and influencer.

“Everything I do is about changing lives so other people can change lives,” she said. When she was told she would be honored: “I was just floored. I couldn’t believe it,” said the mother of four boys and who recently played the lead in the touring stage play “Never Play with a Woman’s Heart.”

The awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Backstage Atlanta, at 2505 Godby Road, College Park. A red carpet event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

About the Author

Fran Jeffries is a Social Media Producer. She joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2005 as an Education Editor. She worked as a Breaking News Editor and Social Media Producer before joining the Social Media team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

TORPY
Patience not enough when it comes to Atlanta’s South Downtown11h ago

Credit: Special

Conservative group sues Black Atlanta VC firm for racial discrimination
1h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

New blood test can predict serious pregnancy complication within 30 minutes
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TOP LOCAL STORY
Trump will pursue appeal in bid to thwart Fulton prosecution
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TOP LOCAL STORY
Trump will pursue appeal in bid to thwart Fulton prosecution
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Is Vogtle the dawn of a new nuclear age or a costly warning sign?
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Fulton approves $5.3 million in contracts to help manage elections
10h ago
Is Vogtle the dawn of a new nuclear age or a costly warning sign?
11h ago
Warm winter, cool start to summer chill Southern Company profits
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
9h ago
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win a $1.35 billion...
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top