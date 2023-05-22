Private autopsy: Lashawn Thompson died from ‘severe neglect’

Thompson wound up in the jail after Georgia Tech police encountered him sleeping in a park outside a childcare center in Midtown Atlanta in June of last year. The officers found a warrant for his arrest in Dothan, Alabama, on a 2017 car theft charge. Georgia Tech police also charged Thompson with simple battery for allegedly spitting on one of them.

Thompson was discovered unresponsive in the jail’s psychiatric wing covered in insects on Sept. 13, according to a Fulton County Medical Examiner report, which lists his cause of death as undetermined.

Colin Kaepernick, the civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback, paid for Thompson’s autopsy through his organization, Know Your Rights Camp, according to Thompson’s family’s attorneys. Mitchell, the autopsy’s author, is chairman of the Pathology Department at Howard University’s College of Medicine. He previously served as the chief medical examiner for Washington D.C.

Thompson’s attorneys released copies of the autopsy after a news conference outside the state Capitol Monday. They were accompanied by their attorneys, Ben Crump and Michael Harper, and many supporters. Several of the speakers called on state elected officials to take action for preventing more deaths in Georgia jails.

“Somebody should be held accountable for what happened to my nephew,” said Karo Thompson, Lashawn Thompson’s uncle.