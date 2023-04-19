Federal, state prosecutors looking into death of mentally ill man in Fulton County Jail

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment. Willis’ office could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon. But a spokesman for Willis said last week that while he could not comment on “any investigation at this stage,” he could confirm that “we do investigate alleged crimes occurring at the Fulton County Jail, whether the allegations are against inmates or personnel employed there.”

On Monday, Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat announced that over the weekend he had asked for and accepted the resignations of his chief and assistant chief jailers. He added that his office is reviewing options for changing medical vendors.

“It’s clear to me,” he said, “that it’s time, past time, to clean house.”

Thompson, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida, was diagnosed with schizophrenia, Harper said. He wound up in the jail after Georgia Tech police encountered him sleeping in a park outside a childcare center in Midtown Atlanta in June of last year. The officers found a warrant for his arrest in Dothan, Alabama, on a 2017 car theft charge. Tech police also charged Thompson with simple battery for allegedly spitting on one of them.

Three months later, he was discovered unresponsive in the jail’s psychiatric wing, according to a Fulton County Medical Examiner report. His body showed no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death was undetermined, the report said, noting a “severe bed bug infestation” in the jail.

Meanwhile, Harper and prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump are planning a rally outside the jail Thursday.

“We are calling on all concerned citizens and civil rights activists to join us in requesting change at our jail,” Harper said. “There is no excuse for anyone to be treated in the manner Lashawn Thompson was treated. Someone has to be held accountable for his death. The Fulton County Jail must be closed and replaced.”