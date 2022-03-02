President Joe Biden delivers first State of the Union address of his term

President Joe Biden, delivers the first State of the Union address , of his term.President Joe Biden, delivers the first State of the Union address , of his term.President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address to a mostly unmasked Congress.President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address to a mostly unmasked Congress.His opening sentences made reference to both the COVID pandemic and Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.His opening sentences made reference to both the COVID pandemic and Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated, President Joe Biden, State of the Union Address, via 'The New York Times'.Biden made note of his administration's decision to share U.S. intelligence of Russia's buildup at the Ukraine border with the world.Biden made note of his administration's decision to share U.S. intelligence of Russia's buildup at the Ukraine border with the world.In the immediate hindsight, this decision has been widely attributed with helping to galvanize support for Ukraine.In the immediate hindsight, this decision has been widely attributed with helping to galvanize support for Ukraine.In the immediate hindsight, this decision has been widely attributed with helping to galvanize support for Ukraine.Biden also touted his America Rescue Plan.Unlike the $2 trillion tax cut passed in the previous administration that benefited the top one percent of Americans, the American Rescue Plan helped working people .., President Joe Biden, State of the Union Address, via 'The New York Times'..... and left no one behind, President Joe Biden, State of the Union Address, via 'The New York Times'.Biden reached across the aisle to thank his Republican colleagues for joining Democrats in passing his infrastructure plan.Biden reached across the aisle to thank his Republican colleagues for joining Democrats in passing his infrastructure plan.The president also addressed inflation, his vision for the way forward concerning COVID, prescription drug prices and American manufacturing.The president also addressed inflation, his vision for the way forward concerning COVID, prescription drug prices and American manufacturing.Biden reiterated his support for law enforcement and securing the border.He named the opioid crisis, mental health, veteran support and the end of cancer as four bipartisan platforms.His speech ended with a call for unity that received a full standing ovation.My report is this: the State of the Union is strong—because you, the American people, are strong, President Joe Biden, State of the Union Address, via 'The New York Times'