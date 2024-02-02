President Biden will meet with families of fallen Georgia reservists today

President Joe Biden and members of Georgia’s congressional delegation are expected to attend a solemn ceremony today at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the bodies of three Army reservists will arrive from Jordan.

Sgt. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah; Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; and Sgt. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross were killed Sunday in a drone attack that hit their living quarters on a U.S. base near the Syrian border. Mourners in Savannah gathered Thursday at the high school Moffett attended, and later volunteered with the JROTC after graduation, to pay respects.

She and Sanders were posthumously promoted to sergeant.