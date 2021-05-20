President Biden to present Medal of Honor to Georgia veteran

The Battle of Hill 205

Born in Tifton, Puckett graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1949. He was assigned to Japan when he volunteered for the Eighth Army Ranger Company, a unit formed shortly after the Korean War began.

“I said, ‘Sir, I volunteer to be a sergeant or rifleman, if you’ll take me into that Ranger Company,’” Puckett recalled.

He was appointed company commander. On Nov. 25, 1950, Puckett led his unit of about 50 Rangers against Chinese forces atop Hill 205 near Unsan, Korea. Puckett ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire, military records show, allowing the Rangers to locate and destroy enemy positions and seize the hill.

That evening in near zero-degree weather, Puckett heard the Chinese signal with bugles and whistles that they were mounting a counterattack. His men repelled five successive waves of Chinese troops over four hours that night and into the early morning.

“I called on artillery and always got it immediately,” he said in his Witness to War interview. “And it was a predominant power on the battlefield where we were. It really paid off. It saved our necks.”

President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., United States Army, Retired, for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War. Photos courtesy of U.S. Army

Puckett was wounded in the thigh by grenade fragments during the first wave. At one point, he gave the order to “fix bayonets.” Two enemy mortar rounds detonated in Puckett’s foxhole, seriously wounding him. Unable to move and learning that artillery support was no longer available, Puckett commanded his Rangers to leave him behind and evacuate. They refused, fighting their way to his side and then dragging him to the bottom of the hill, where Puckett called for more artillery fire against the enemy.

Of the 51 Rangers who captured the hill, 10 were killed or missing and 31 were wounded. For his actions during the battle, Puckett was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, which will be upgraded to the Medal of Honor.

“He feared no man, he feared no situation and he feared no enemy,” Retired Gen. Jay Hendrix said in a statement released by the military. “Clearly a unique, courageous soldier in combat and even more importantly, in my opinion, Col. Puckett was an ultimate infantry leader.”

A campaign to honor Puckett

J.D. Lock was teaching systems engineering at West Point and researching Ranger history when he learned about Puckett’s heroic actions at Hill 205. He reached out to Puckett to learn more and the two became friends.

Over the course of many years and with the support of U.S. Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Zell Miller of Georgia, Lock advocated for Puckett to receive the Medal of Honor. His initial efforts were rejected.

“He never in one instance ever requested to do this — never mentioned it. I came to him,” said Lock, retired Army lieutenant colonel who wrote “Rangers in Combat: A Legacy of Valor.” “He is the icon when it comes to the ultimate American warrior.”

Lock recruited top U.S. military officials to the cause, including retired U.S. Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who led Joint Special Operations Command.

“Colonel Puckett is a man of considerable personal humility and self-restraint. He is not one to tout his own accomplishments,” McChrystal wrote Army officials in 2018. “Notwithstanding, I believe his action reflects great credit upon himself and warrants the recognition of the Medal of Honor.”

Col. ( R ) Ralph Puckett Jr. speaks to David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger competitors.

‘The wind beneath my wings’

Puckett refused a medical discharge for his wounds in Korea and instead remained in the Army. Later, he led U.S. Special Forces teams in Germany and served in combat with the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.

After retiring from the Army in 1971, Puckett became the national programs coordinator for Outward Bound, a nonprofit educational organization. He later established Discovery Inc., a leadership and teamwork development program.

His awards include two Distinguished Service Crosses, two Silver Stars, two Bronze Star Medals with V device, and five Purple Hearts. He was an inaugural inductee into the Ranger Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame in 2013. From 1996 to 2006, he served as the first honorary colonel of the 75th Ranger Regiment. Puckett has written two books, “Ranger: A Soldier’s Life” and “Words for Warriors.”

Puckett lives in Columbus with his wife of 68 years, Jean. During a ceremony in 2010 for renaming a road at Fort Benning after him, Puckett spoke about his love for her.

“She’s the wind beneath my wings,” he said. “She’s my hero — I’d be nothing without her.”