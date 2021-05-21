Georgia veteran receives Medal of Honor

In Washington for a meeting with Biden, South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the ceremony, calling Puckett a “true hero of the Korean War.”

“With extraordinary valor and leadership, he completed missions until the very end, defending Hill 205 and fighting many more battles,” Moon said. “Without the sacrifice of veterans, including Col. Puckett and the Eighth Army Ranger Company, the freedom and democracy we enjoy today could not have blossomed in Korea.”

Moon joined the president and First Lady Jill Biden in posing for photos with Puckett, his wife of 68 years, Jean, and their extended family. Moments later, Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Puckett with a hug. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, a fellow veteran with Georgia roots, also warmly greeted Puckett.

Born in Tifton, Puckett graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1949. He was assigned to Japan when he volunteered for the Eighth Army Ranger Company, a unit formed shortly after the Korean War began.

Puckett, 94, did not deliver a speech at the ceremony in Washington. When he spoke to reporters on Thursday, he sought to shift attention to the troops with whom he served, saying: “They are the ones who deserve the credit. And I hope that they could get that.”

He also recalled how they prepared for the Korean War, sometimes known as “the Forgotten War” because news coverage about it was censored in the 1950s and it has been overshadowed at times by World War II and the Vietnam War.

“We knew we had tough battles ahead of us,” Puckett said. “We knew success or failure would depend on how well we trained and how well fought. We were determined we would do the best we could.”