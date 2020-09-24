Pregnant Atlanta wife saved husband during shark attack

“This was a very rare medical crisis for the Florida Keys, but everyone came together — including those witnesses on the boat to 911 Communicators to all our emergency responders — in order to ensure this victim received lifesaving care,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said, according to reports.

Eddy remains hospitalized although his condition was not known.

Other boaters in the vicinity later reported seeing what they thought was a 10-foot bull shark in the waters that morning, according to reports.

No other encounters or attacks were reported in the days leading up to Sunday’s incident.

Gavin Naylor, program director at the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, called Sunday’s attack extraordinary and told NBC News that it was “atypical for a shark to be this aggressive.”

“We haven’t had a shark bite in Monroe for about 10 years,” he said.