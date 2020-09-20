X

BREAKING: Atlanta snorkeler attacked by shark in Florida Keys

A bull shark, similar to one that attacked an Atlanta man, is pictured here.
Credit: AJC file photo

30-year-old snorkeler bitten on shoulder by bull shark Sunday

KEY WEST, Fla. — A 30-year-old snorkeler from Atlanta was attacked Sunday by a shark in the Florida Keys.

Andrew Eddy was in a private boat with his family, exploring the reefs at Sombrero Key Light when he was bitten on the shoulder by a bull shark, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said. Family members immediately began first aid.

Authorities said boaters in the area had spotted the bull shark earlier. Witnesses described the shark as 8 to 10 feet long.

Eddy was airlifted to a Miami hospital with a severe shoulder injury.

