Police: Woman fleeing hit-and-run hits, kills Sandy Springs man walking dog

Michael Farmer was walking his dog on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive just before 8 p.m. when he was hit by a white sedan, Ortega said. Farmer suffered fatal injuries as a result of the wreck. His dog, a Catahoula Leopard Dog named Bruce, also died in the crash.

According to the initial investigation, Houston is suspected of fleeing from a hit-and-run with another car in the area of Roswell Road and I-285. Driving a white 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tags, police believe Houston was speeding away from the first accident when she hit Farmer, Ortega said.