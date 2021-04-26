Police: Woman fleeing hit-and-run hits, kills Sandy Springs man walking dog

A 25-year-old Sandy Springs man and his dog were killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening by a woman suspected of fleeing another hit-and-run moments earlier, police said.
Sandy Springs investigators were able to identify the car involved and locate the suspect, 38-year-old Dominique Houston of Newnan, department spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said in a news release. After bringing Houston in for an interview, Sandy Springs police arrested her and charged her with multiple counts, including first-degree vehicular homicide, Ortega said.
Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department
Michael Farmer was walking his dog on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive just before 8 p.m. when he was hit by a white sedan, Ortega said. Farmer suffered fatal injuries as a result of the wreck. His dog, a Catahoula Leopard Dog named Bruce, also died in the crash.
According to the initial investigation, Houston is suspected of fleeing from a hit-and-run with another car in the area of Roswell Road and I-285. Driving a white 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tags, police believe Houston was speeding away from the first accident when she hit Farmer, Ortega said.
Once Sandy Springs investigators were able to identify the car, they located Houston in Newnan with the assistance of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. Houston was taken into custody and the car was processed as evidence. She was arrested after being interviewed by Sandy Springs investigators, Ortega said.
Houston was booked into the Fulton County Jail on several charges, including two counts of hit-and-run and one count each of following too closely, reckless driving and vehicular homicide. She remains in jail without bond, according to online records.