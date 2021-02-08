Police: Woman abused puppy in DeKalb ‘to gain more followers’ on social media

Explore 8 charged in northwest Georgia cockfighting ring

Johnson, known online as Lovely Peaches, has been a controversial Internet figure for nearly half a decade, according to pop culture blogs and publications. Insider reported that her social media accounts have been banned multiple times, but she’s created new accounts with slightly different names to stay online. Her accounts have amassed more than 100,000 followers, according to Yahoo News.

Last year, her accounts were banned after she allegedly said she would hire someone to assault Charli D’Amelio, a social media influencer with more than 107 million followers on TikTok. Johnson also reportedly made multiple abusive statements about her infant daughter, further stirring controversy. However, her prior incidents did not lead to criminal charges.

Johnson’s latest Instagram and TikTok accounts were reportedly shut down following her arrest last month.

Johnson posted a $2,500 bond shortly after her arrest, DeKalb jail records show. A DeKalb police spokeswoman said Johnson is not allowed to own or care for any animals until her case concludes.

