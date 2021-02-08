Police: Woman abused puppy in DeKalb ‘to gain more followers’ on social media

A woman with a large online following was recently arrested in DeKalb County after being accused of abusing her puppy to gain followers on Instagram and TikTok.
Brittany Johnson, 20, was charged with cruelty to animals after multiple 911 callers claimed she was abusing her six-month-old Jack Russell Terrier and streaming it on Instagram Live, according to a DeKalb police report. Johnson, who is from Louisiana, was confronted by a police officer at the Motel 6 off Chamblee Tucker Road.
According to police, Johnson said she “makes statements on her social media about harming or killing her dog to gain more followers.” Tipsters provided police with videos of Johnson kicking and choking the puppy, the officer said.
Johnson also allegedly admitted to spraying perfume in the dog’s eyes, the report said. She voluntarily signed over the puppy’s custody to DeKalb animal services before her arrest Jan. 22.
Johnson, known online as Lovely Peaches, has been a controversial Internet figure for nearly half a decade, according to pop culture blogs and publications. Insider reported that her social media accounts have been banned multiple times, but she’s created new accounts with slightly different names to stay online. Her accounts have amassed more than 100,000 followers, according to Yahoo News.
Last year, her accounts were banned after she allegedly said she would hire someone to assault Charli D’Amelio, a social media influencer with more than 107 million followers on TikTok. Johnson also reportedly made multiple abusive statements about her infant daughter, further stirring controversy. However, her prior incidents did not lead to criminal charges.
Johnson’s latest Instagram and TikTok accounts were reportedly shut down following her arrest last month.
Johnson posted a $2,500 bond shortly after her arrest, DeKalb jail records show. A DeKalb police spokeswoman said Johnson is not allowed to own or care for any animals until her case concludes.