Eight charged in northwest Georgia cockfighting ring

Eight people were arrested Tuesday night after local northwest Georgia deputies broke up a cockfighting ring.
The raid took place on Hurrtt Road in Chicakmauga, according to WDEF.
Two roosters were reported to be fighting in a cage when Walker County deputies broke up the operation. Police found 11 dead birds in a cage.
Seven men ranging in age from 37 to 50 and a 22-year-old woman are facing a range of cruelty to animal charges.
Suspects identified are Shane Lamar Dempsey, Michael Shane Frye, David Brian Long, Richard Carter Lusk, Robert Edward Clingan, Kevin Wayne Smith, and Cody Dewayne Smith.
Christian Lea Nicole Clingan, was with them.