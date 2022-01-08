Hamburger icon
Police trying to ID pedestrian struck, killed in Marietta

An unidentified pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck and died after he walked onto I-75 early Saturday, according to authorities. (AJC file)
An unidentified pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck and died after he walked onto I-75 early Saturday, according to authorities. (AJC file)

Marietta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was struck and killed while walking on I-75 in Marietta early Saturday morning.

Investigators ask anyone who may know the man to come forth and help them ID him.

Police described the deceased pedestrian as a Hispanic man likely in 20s or early 30s with a thin build.

According to a news release from the Marietta Police Department, the pedestrian was struck by a 2020 Toyota Tundra just before 3:40 a.m. on I-75 near the South Marietta Parkway entrance.

Police say the unidentified man was walking in northbound lanes when the pickup truck struck him. He died on the scene.

A special traffic unit in Marietta is investigating the collision. A police spokesman said investigators do not anticipate any charges against the 63-year-old Ohio man driving the pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 770-794-5384.

