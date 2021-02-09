Police: Suspects tied to 2 armed robberies tried to steal $160K sports car

As the man walked to the lobby, the security video shows the blue sedan pull past him with the rear door already open. According to the police report, the man heard one of the suspects demand the keys to his car. In the video, he appears to see a passenger getting out of the back of the Versa, after which he turns and sprints away. Two men can be seen getting out of the car and chasing him. The victim was able to get away, and the two men are seen getting back into the Versa and leaving the hotel.

About a half-hour later, several men in the same blue Nissan Versa committed an armed robbery at a QuikTrip in West Midtown, police said. Two men were leaving the gas station when they were approached by two of the suspects who got out of the Versa and pointed guns at them, one saying, “give me everything,” the incident report said. The men took a wallet, a chain and two bags from the victims’ car.

According to the incident reports, the Versa used in both crimes was stolen out of Decatur and had a temporary tag.

In addition to releasing video of the suspects, the APD is offering a reward through Crime Stoppers for information about them. Anyone with information on the case can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.