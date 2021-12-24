Police shoot suspect on Christmas Eve at DeKalb Walmart

As horrified shoppers looked on, police and a man exchanged gunshots at a Walmart in DeKalb County on Friday, leading to an evacuation of the store on a busy Christmas Eve.
The suspect first fired shots at an officer at the Walmart on Gresham Road, said DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. The officer didn’t initially return fire.
Then the suspect raised his firearm again, and the officer shot back several times, Ramos said.
Neither of the officers were injured. The condition of the suspect wasn’t immediately available.
The GBI was on the scene and leading the investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks