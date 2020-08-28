Police seek witnesses in 2016 killing of Sweetie Pie’s owner’s family member

Background on what feds say happened

Federal authorities allege Norman obtained several life insurance policies on Montgomery, his nephew, in November 2014. Norman was the sole beneficiary on the policies, according to People. Those policies include a life insurance policy for $250,000 through Americo Insurance Company, as well as two different policies through Foresters Insurance for $200,000 and $250,000, according to the complaint.

In 2015, he attempted to obtain a replacement policy through Foresters Insurance but was denied, according to the complaint.

“The applications of all these policies contained numerous false statements regarding Montgomery’s income, occupation, and family history,” the complaint reads.

Days prior to Montgomery’s killing, Terica Ellis told Montgomery she would travel from Memphis, Tennessee, to St. Louis to visit him. On March 13, 2016, a day before Montgomery was killed, Norman flew from Los Angeles to St. Louis.

The following day, Ellis and Norman communicated using newly activated temporary phones. Ellis also used the temporary phone to communicate with Montgomery and determine his location. Once Montgomery’s location was discovered, Ellis placed a call to Norman. About 8 p.m. that same day, Montgomery was shot and killed. Ellis’ phone location services place her in the area of the murder at the time of the shooting.

Norman, along with his mother Robbie Montgomery, is an owner of the St. Louis-based Sweetie Pie’s, a soul food restaurant, and starred on the OWN reality television show about the restaurant for several years.

Montgomery has not commented on her son’s arrest. At the time of her grandson’s death, Montgomery said in an episode of their OWN show that she felt someone who knew Andre Montgomery commissioned the killing.

Anyone with information is urged to call SLMPD’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.