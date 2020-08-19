‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star charged in murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s death

Days prior to Montgomery’s killing, Ellis told Montgomery she would be traveling from Memphis, Tennessee, to St. Louis to visit him. On March 13, 2016, a day before Montgomery was killed, Norman flew from Los Angeles to St. Louis.

The following day, Ellis and Norman communicated using newly-activated, temporary phones. Ellis also used the temporary phone to communicate with Montgomery and determine his location. Once Montgomery’s location was discovered, Ellis placed a call to Norman. Around 8 p.m. that same day, Montgomery was shot and killed. Ellis’ phone location services place her in the area of the murder at time of the shooting.

After Montgomery’s killing, Ellis place a called to Norman and headed back to Memphis. Shortly after, Ellis, who worked as a stripper, deposited more than $9,000 in several bank accounts. Norman, according to the complaint, sent $700 to Ellis the month after Montgomery’s death.

Terica Ellis was also charged by complaint with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, resulting in death.

Norman has not released a statement through his representatives about his arrest. He is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center in Madison County, Mississippi.

Norman owns the St. Louis-based restaurant chain with his mother, Robbie Montgomery, who once performed alongside Tina and Ike Turner. Norman, Robbie Montgomery and Andre Montgomery starred on the OWN show about the restaurant and their family from 2011-2018. The show won an NAACP Award for Outstanding Reality Series.

In a November 2016 episode, Robbie Montgomery memorialized her grandson.

“This past spring my grandson, Andre, was shot and killed while visiting St. Louis,” Montgomery said in the clip. “I try to remember the good times with Andrew and who he really was as a person.”