‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star charged in murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s death

Tim Norman, known for his appearances on OWN’s “Welcome to Sweet Pie’s,” has been arrested on federal charges in connection to the death of his 18-year-old nephew.
James Timothy Norman, 41, was charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities (cellphone) in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Andre Montgomery, according to a report by Mississippi news station WLBT. Norman, Terica Ellis and others are accused of conspiring to commit to murder-for-hire in exchange for money, according to the federal complaint. Norman is an owner of the St. Louis-based Sweetie Pie’s, a soul food restaurant, and starred on the OWN reality television show about the restaurant for several years.
Federal authorities allege that Norman obtained several life insurance policies on Montgomery, his nephew, in November 2014. Norman was the sole beneficiary on the policies, according to People. Those policies include a life insurance policy for $250,000 through Americo Insurance Company, as well as two different policies through Foresters Insurance for $200,000 and $250,000, according to the complaint.
In 2015, he attempted to obtain a replacement policy through Foresters Insurance, but was denied, according to the complaint.
“The applications of all these policies contained numerous false statements regarding Montgomery’s income, occupation, and family history,” the complaint reads.
Days prior to Montgomery’s killing, Ellis told Montgomery she would be traveling from Memphis, Tennessee, to St. Louis to visit him. On March 13, 2016, a day before Montgomery was killed, Norman flew from Los Angeles to St. Louis.
The following day, Ellis and Norman communicated using newly-activated, temporary phones. Ellis also used the temporary phone to communicate with Montgomery and determine his location. Once Montgomery’s location was discovered, Ellis placed a call to Norman. Around 8 p.m. that same day, Montgomery was shot and killed. Ellis’ phone location services place her in the area of the murder at time of the shooting.
After Montgomery’s killing, Ellis place a called to Norman and headed back to Memphis. Shortly after, Ellis, who worked as a stripper, deposited more than $9,000 in several bank accounts. Norman, according to the complaint, sent $700 to Ellis the month after Montgomery’s death.
Terica Ellis was also charged by complaint with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, resulting in death.
Norman has not released a statement through his representatives about his arrest. He is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center in Madison County, Mississippi.
Norman owns the St. Louis-based restaurant chain with his mother, Robbie Montgomery, who once performed alongside Tina and Ike Turner. Norman, Robbie Montgomery and Andre Montgomery starred on the OWN show about the restaurant and their family from 2011-2018. The show won an NAACP Award for Outstanding Reality Series.
In a November 2016 episode, Robbie Montgomery memorialized her grandson.
“This past spring my grandson, Andre, was shot and killed while visiting St. Louis,” Montgomery said in the clip. “I try to remember the good times with Andrew and who he really was as a person.”