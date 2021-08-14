ajc logo
Police seek clues in deadly Clayton County drive-by shooting

Authorities said three people were walking home from a recording studio Thursday evening when someone in an SUV drove by and opened fire, killing a 20-year-old.
Authorities said three people were walking home from a recording studio Thursday evening when someone in an SUV drove by and opened fire, killing a 20-year-old.

Clayton County police are asking the public for help after a 20-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in a drive-by shooting.

Authorities said Nehemiah Givan was walking with two others in a neighborhood near Forest Park when someone inside a white SUV drove by and opened fire. The three were walking home from a recording studio about 10 p.m. when the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Price Street, Clayton County police said in a news release.

Givan was struck multiple times, but managed to run away before collapsing between two buildings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing the witnesses to determine what prompted the shooting, but no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting or the person responsible is asked to call investigators at 770-477-3550.

