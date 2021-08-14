Police seek clues in deadly Clayton County drive-by shooting

Authorities said Nehemiah Givan was walking with two others in a neighborhood near Forest Park when someone inside a white SUV drove by and opened fire. The three were walking home from a recording studio about 10 p.m. when the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Price Street, Clayton County police said in a news release.

Givan was struck multiple times, but managed to run away before collapsing between two buildings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.