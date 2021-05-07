Drive-by shooting in Clayton County damages apartment, cars

A drive-by shooting in Clayton County on Friday afternoon damaged an apartment and several cars but resulted in no injuries, police said.
The shooting targeted an apartment in the 2000 block of Summer Court Drive, near Tara Boulevard, Clayton police said. In a brief video posted to Facebook, department spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud said officers responded to the apartment complex after reports of a shooting.
The suspects fled on foot and in a dark-colored SUV, Stroud said.
The apartment complex where the shooting happened backs up to Sequoyah Middle School and Harper Elementary School, but police did not say whether the schools were forced to lock down.