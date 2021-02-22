Police seek 25-year-old man in Johns Creek high school student’s death

Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, who police said goes by the nickname “Black Jesus,” is wanted on charges of concealing the death of another and contributing to the delinquency of minors in the death of 16-year-old Carly Brooke Jackson, Johns Creek police said in a news release. Police did not share additional details about what led to Saleem’s charges.

Jackson, a junior who was a member of the school’s basketball cheer squad, was found unresponsive by a friend the morning of Feb. 14. Police have not shared any information around the circumstances of Jackson’s death or what caused her to die.