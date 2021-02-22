Police seek 25-year-old man in Johns Creek high school student’s death

Police are looking for a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of a Johns Creek High School student, according to authorities.
Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, who police said goes by the nickname “Black Jesus,” is wanted on charges of concealing the death of another and contributing to the delinquency of minors in the death of 16-year-old Carly Brooke Jackson, Johns Creek police said in a news release. Police did not share additional details about what led to Saleem’s charges.
Jackson, a junior who was a member of the school’s basketball cheer squad, was found unresponsive by a friend the morning of Feb. 14. Police have not shared any information around the circumstances of Jackson’s death or what caused her to die.
Jackson was laid to rest at a graveside funeral service Friday.
Anyone with information about Saleem is asked to contact Corporal Russell at 678-474-1591 or via email at drussell@johnscreekga.gov and reference Case# 2021-000533.