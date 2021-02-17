Police investigating death of Johns Creek High School cheerleader

Police are investigating the death of a teenage girl in north Fulton County over the weekend, officials said.
Carly Brooke Jackson, 16, was found unresponsive by a friend Sunday morning, Channel 2 Action News reported. According to her obituary, she was a junior at Johns Creek High School and a member of the school’s basketball cheer squad.
Johns Creek police confirmed that officers were investigating the circumstances around Jackson’s death, but did not release any additional details.
Jackson’s obituary said she was “loved by her family and friends, and most memorable for her kind heart, laugh and beautiful smile.”
She is survived by a large family, including her parents, step-parents and eight siblings, as well as numerous extended family members.
“She was a lover of fashion and makeup, enjoyed traveling to the beach, exploring NY, visiting her family in South Florida, all things Disney and animals, especially her dogs Archie, Bella and Lucy,” Jackson’s obituary said.
Jackson will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Friday in a graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Her funeral will be shared live via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, the family asks mourners to donate to the charity of their choice.
