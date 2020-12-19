Police searching for teens who attacked siblings at Roswell home

When she came to, she saw a group of teens inside beating her younger brother, she said. She asked the young men who they were and why they were at her home, but one of them punched her in the face, according to Channel 2.

At least one of the teenagers was armed with a metal pipe, according to Roswell police spokesman Officer Sean Thompson.

Inside the home, the woman’s mother called 911 and hid her two other children — ages 4 and 6 — underneath a bookshelf until officers arrived. The teens eventually left, and both the woman and her brother went to the hospital with injuries, the news station reported.

Thompson said there were seven or eight people involved in the assault, and that the woman’s younger brother recognized some of them from Roswell High.

“This is most likely gang or drug-related,” he said in an emailed statement. “Roswell police detectives are going to be working with Fulton school police to identify and charge the suspects accordingly.”

As of Friday evening, no one involved in the attack had been arrested, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

