Police report details woman’s violent encounter with attempted robbers in Buckhead

The 28-year-old was leaving an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Lenox Road, just south of Lenox Square, around 1 a.m. Tuesday when she stopped at an intersection and was surrounded by three men, according to an Atlanta police incident report obtained Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The men began tapping the driver’s and passenger-side windows and motioning for her to roll down the windows, she told officers. That was when she said she noticed they were pointing guns at her and demanding that she give them her belongings.

The victim tried to put her car in reverse to drive away but noticed someone was standing behind it, the report states.