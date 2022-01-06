Police report details woman’s violent encounter with attempted robbers in Buckhead

A woman who was surrounded by a group of men earlier this week at a Buckhead intersection was injured to the point of losing consciousness inside her car, the victim told officials.
The 28-year-old was leaving an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Lenox Road, just south of Lenox Square, around 1 a.m. Tuesday when she stopped at an intersection and was surrounded by three men, according to an Atlanta police incident report obtained Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The men began tapping the driver’s and passenger-side windows and motioning for her to roll down the windows, she told officers. That was when she said she noticed they were pointing guns at her and demanding that she give them her belongings.
The victim tried to put her car in reverse to drive away but noticed someone was standing behind it, the report states.
The woman told officers she had a gun and “did or attempt to fire it at the suspects,” but they took the gun from her and “struck her with it,” according to the report. A supplement incident report states that the woman “discharged a round” at one of the suspects while they were assaulting her and a suspect stole the gun and “pistol-whipped her.” Police were not able to confirm if the victim shot at a suspect or was actually pistol-whipped, as the incident is still under investigation.
According to the incident report, the victim suffered severe lacerations to her face and was covered in blood. The victim told officers she blacked out from her injuries and then drove herself to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding Hospital upon waking. She mentioned that nothing was stolen during the incident.
Atlanta police have not said if any suspects have been identified.
Police also did not say if the victim knew the suspects, but the incident report states that she later denied a statement saying she “used a gun against a suspect in a previous incident” when she lived in Maryland.
