Police release sketch, hope to ID man found dead in Morrow warehouse district

Police in Clayton County are working to identify a man whose remains were discovered in a warehouse district in Morrow.
The Clayton police department on Tuesday released a sketch of the man whose body was found along Southern Road on March 15, officials said. The area is shown on an online map as the location of several warehouses.
Police are hoping the sketch will help them identify the man, who is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old. Few details were released about the man’s death or the discovery of his body.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton police Detective J. Langley at 678-610-4786.