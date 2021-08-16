Police release photos, video of suspect in Vine City shooting

Caption A security camera photo of the man suspected in a shooting that injured 21-year-old Demarcus Smith on Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

During the investigation, Smith told officers multiple times he was disabled but did not explain his specific disability. Atlanta police did not release further information, but confirmed that Smith indicated he was disabled prior to being shot, spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

Investigators recovered three shell casings from the scene near the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Rock Street. The Atlanta Police Department’s aggravated assault team was also able to retrieve video of the shooting from a surveillance camera.

Smith is still recovering from his injuries, Grant said.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.