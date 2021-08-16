Police release photos, video of suspect in Vine City shooting

Police on Monday released photos and video of a man suspected of stopping his car and shooting a disabled man on the sidewalk after an argument in the Vine City neighborhood.
The man injured in the Tuesday shooting, 21-year-old Demarcus Smith, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Atlanta police said. Smith was able to give responding officers his account of the incident before he was taken to the hospital, according to the incident report.
Smith told Atlanta police that he was walking on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard listening to music and reciting verses from the songs, the incident report said. As Smith was walking just before 2:45 p.m., a man in a white Audi SUV stopped and began to argue with him. Smith told police the man mistook Smith’s rapping and thought the victim was speaking to him.
In the course of the argument, the man pulled a gun on Smith and shot at him several times, hitting him in the buttocks, according to the incident report. Smith did not know the man, he told officers.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
During the investigation, Smith told officers multiple times he was disabled but did not explain his specific disability. Atlanta police did not release further information, but confirmed that Smith indicated he was disabled prior to being shot, spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
Investigators recovered three shell casings from the scene near the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Rock Street. The Atlanta Police Department’s aggravated assault team was also able to retrieve video of the shooting from a surveillance camera.
Smith is still recovering from his injuries, Grant said.
Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.