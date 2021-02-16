Police: Man walking along Cobb Parkway struck, killed by teen driver

A 56-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Cobb Parkway died Monday night when he was struck by a car that swerved to avoid a collision, according to police.
Cobb County investigators believe a black 2020 Dodge Challenger was traveling south approaching Jim Owens Road around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the Dodge, a 17-year-old girl from Dallas, swerved while in the right lane to avoid a crash with another vehicle, police spokesman Officer Shenise Barner said.
But that caused the Dodge to leave the road and collide with Kevin Chase, who was walking in the shoulder, Barner said.
Chase, who lived in Kennesaw, died at the scene, police said. The teen was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.