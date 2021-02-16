Police: Man walking along Cobb Parkway struck, killed by teen driver

Cobb County investigators believe a black 2020 Dodge Challenger was traveling south approaching Jim Owens Road around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the Dodge, a 17-year-old girl from Dallas, swerved while in the right lane to avoid a crash with another vehicle, police spokesman Officer Shenise Barner said.

But that caused the Dodge to leave the road and collide with Kevin Chase, who was walking in the shoulder, Barner said.