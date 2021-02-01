Cops: 18-year-old was driving 83 mph before fatal Cobb crash

Cobb County investigators believe an 18-year-old man was driving 83 mph when he caused a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in Mableton.
John Kevin Rangel-Gonzalez was driving a 2005 white Chevrolet Tahoe south on Mableton Parkway about 5 p.m. when he struck the driver’s side of a Ford Mustang that was attempting to turn left into the highway, according to Cobb police.
“The Ford was projected approximately 150 feet from the point of impact,” Rangel-Gonzalez’s warrant states. “The Chevrolet continued approximately 200 feet while rolling after the collision.”
The driver of the Ford, whose name was not released pending notification of family members, died in the crash. Rangel-Gonzalez was treated for injuries at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he was arrested and later booked into the Cobb jail, records show.
A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
Investigators said Rangel-Gonzalez’s speedometer was stuck at 83 mph. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph. He did not have a driver’s license, according to police.
Rangel-Gonzalez, who lives less than a mile from the crash site, was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding and driving without a license, according to police. He was released Sunday afternoon after posting $20,000 bond, jail records show.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information for investigators is asked to call 770-499-3987.