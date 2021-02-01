Cops: 18-year-old was driving 83 mph before fatal Cobb crash

John Kevin Rangel-Gonzalez was driving a 2005 white Chevrolet Tahoe south on Mableton Parkway about 5 p.m. when he struck the driver’s side of a Ford Mustang that was attempting to turn left into the highway, according to Cobb police.

“The Ford was projected approximately 150 feet from the point of impact,” Rangel-Gonzalez’s warrant states. “The Chevrolet continued approximately 200 feet while rolling after the collision.”