Police: Man used women as shields after Atlanta party erupts in gunfire

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after two women said they were forced to act as human shields when a downtown Atlanta house party erupted in gunfire.
The women were not injured, but two other men were shot at the party at The Altitude apartments on Piedmont Road, according to Atlanta police. Officers responded to the complex about 1:30 a.m.
A police spokesman told Channel 2 Action News the shooting was the result of an argument that turned violent.
“During the fight, a suspect pulled out a gun and fired it, striking the two victims,” the spokesman said in a statement obtained by the news station. “Another person in the fight held two women against their will and forced them to shield him from the gunfire.”
The women were able to describe that man to police, and officers in the area detained a suspect, identified as Hunter Mann. He was later arrested on charges of false imprisonment and aggravated assault, according to police.
The two gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and were stable Wednesday morning.
“Investigators are working to determine the identity of the shooter,” the police spokesman said.
