Police: Man beat woman to death with hammer at Bartow home

Cory James Slaughter was being held without bond Friday at the Bartow County jail.
Credit: Bartow County Sheriff's Office

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A Cobb County man is accused of beating a woman to death with a hammer, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies were called to a home on Old Allatoona Road shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday on a report that a woman was being assaulted by a man, Sheriff Clark Millsap said in an emailed statement. The woman, whose name was not released, was dead when investigators arrived.

The suspect, later identified as Cory James Slaughter, left the home on foot, witnesses told deputies. After a four-hour search, a sheriff’s office drone located the 29-year-old hiding in nearby woods, the sheriff said.

Slaughter, who lives in Mableton, was arrested and charged with murder. He was being held without bond Friday afternoon at the Bartow jail.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Slaughter has served three stints in state prisons. Most recently, he served from March until October 2020 following a conviction for aggravated assault in Douglas County, records show.

Slaughter also was in Georgia prisons from March until May of 2018 and June until August 2013. He has previously been convicted of obstruction and several counts of simple battery.

Investigations
