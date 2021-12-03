Police: Man beat woman to death with hammer at Bartow home

Deputies were called to a home on Old Allatoona Road shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday on a report that a woman was being assaulted by a man, Sheriff Clark Millsap said in an emailed statement. The woman, whose name was not released, was dead when investigators arrived.

The suspect, later identified as Cory James Slaughter, left the home on foot, witnesses told deputies. After a four-hour search, a sheriff’s office drone located the 29-year-old hiding in nearby woods, the sheriff said.