Police: Louisiana doctor accused of assaulting Southern student

McKinney, who is white, is a pediatric emergency medicine doctor at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, according to LinkedIn.

Before McKinney’s arrest, the hospital sent an internal email informing employees that a physician had been “identified as the suspect in an alleged racially motivated attack.” McKinney was placed on administrative leave.

On Wednesday, the hospital system removed McKinney’s profile from its website.

The hospital said it does not “tolerate hate, discrimination, or violence by any member of our organization toward another person.”

McKneely did not say whether police believe the incident was racially profiled.

It’s unclear whether McKinney had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.