Police investigate weekend road-rage shooting in Buckhead

The victim called police about 4:40 p.m. Sunday after pulling off Piedmont Road near the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel.
News
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a road-rage incident erupted in gunfire Sunday afternoon in Buckhead.

The victim called police about 4:40 p.m. after pulling off Piedmont Road near the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel. He told the officers he was driving near the intersection of Piedmont and East Paces Ferry roads when a man shot at him, according to police.

The two drivers “engaged in a traffic-related dispute” before bullets started flying, the police department said in a statement. The victim was not injured.

More than 40 shootings have been reported on metro Atlanta’s roads this year, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens more. Sunday’s incident follows another shooting Saturday that injured a Lyft passenger.

The passenger was hit multiple times when someone in another car opened fire on the ride-hailing vehicle on Moreland Avenue in Little Five Points, police said. They were conscious when they were taken to a hospital, and their condition was unknown Monday morning.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and a friend were passengers in a Lyft vehicle when they heard gunshots that appeared to be discharged from another vehicle,” police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a statement. “The victim realized he was struck by gunfire and requested EMS services.”

Both weekend shootings remain under investigation, and no arrests have been announced.

