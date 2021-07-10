ajc logo
X

Lyft passenger shot in Little Five Points, cops say

Police said the man was riding with a friend in Little Five Points when he was was shot about 2:20 a.m.
Caption
Police said the man was riding with a friend in Little Five Points when he was was shot about 2:20 a.m.

News
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A Lyft passenger was shot multiple times early Saturday when someone in another car opened fire on the ride-hailing vehicle in Little Five Points, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called to the Shell gas station on Moreland Avenue about 2:20 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. The passenger was conscious at the scene and taken to a hospital.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and a friend were passengers in a Lyft vehicle when they heard gunshots that appeared to be discharged from another vehicle,” Grant said in a statement. “The victim realized he was struck by gunfire and requested EMS services.”

Saturday’s incident is the latest in a string of more than 40 metro Atlanta road shootings that have killed at least 13 people and injured others since the start of the year.

ExploreShootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year have killed 13, injured others

It’s unclear what led to Saturday morning’s shooting or if police have identified any suspects. The case remains under investigation, authorities said.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
‘A friend to all’: Funeral set for golf pro gunned down at Cobb country
2
SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Spotty rain could dampen weekend plans
3
No bond for suspect in Kennesaw golf course killings
4
Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting near MARTA Five Points...
5
North Point church receives Southeast Emmy for video project
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top