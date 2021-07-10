Lyft passenger shot in Little Five Points, cops say

A Lyft passenger was shot multiple times early Saturday when someone in another car opened fire on the ride-hailing vehicle in Little Five Points, Atlanta police said.
Officers were called to the Shell gas station on Moreland Avenue about 2:20 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. The passenger was conscious at the scene and taken to a hospital.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and a friend were passengers in a Lyft vehicle when they heard gunshots that appeared to be discharged from another vehicle,” Grant said in a statement. “The victim realized he was struck by gunfire and requested EMS services.”
Saturday’s incident is the latest in a string of more than 40 metro Atlanta road shootings that have killed at least 13 people and injured others since the start of the year.
It’s unclear what led to Saturday morning’s shooting or if police have identified any suspects. The case remains under investigation, authorities said.
