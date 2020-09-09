Police increase reward to $5,000 in murder investigation after body found in burning car

The South Fulton Police Department has increased the reward for information about a case that involves a body found inside a burned car earlier this summer.
SFPD is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or charge in the murder of 55-year-old Vincent Marsh, according to a Facebook post from the agency. Marsh’s body was found in a burned car in the early morning hours of July 18 near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Old National Highway.
At the time, Channel 2 Action News reported Vincent Marsh’s body was burned so badly that he had to be identified through dental records.
Authorities towed the car from the scene after placing wrapping paper around it with the body still inside, the news station reported.
The case remains under investigation.
