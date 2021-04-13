Police ID suspect sought in DeKalb armed robberies from summer 2020

Surveillance photos released by Brookhaven police show Hunt taking a MARTA train. Police previously said the suspect may regularly ride MARTA.

“Both of the businesses that were robbed were within a quarter of a mile of a MARTA station,” police said.

Authorities said Christian Kwan Hunt is wanted in connection with the armed robberies. Credit: Brookhaven Police Department Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Hunt is described as about 6-foot tall with tattoos on his left arm and neck. He may be in Lithonia, but also has ties to Dooly County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Brookhaven police. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously and information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this investigation can earn tipsters up to $2,000.