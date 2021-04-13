Police ID suspect sought in DeKalb armed robberies from summer 2020

Police in Brookhaven said they have identified the man who robbed two businesses in two different DeKalb County cities last summer, but they are still trying to locate him.
Christian Kwan Hunt, 21, is wanted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the incidents, which happened within a three-day stretch in June of last year.
Brookhaven police on Tuesday said it obtained warrants for Hunt’s arrest but did not specify how they identified him as a suspect in the case.
The first robbery occurred June 8 at a T-Mobile store off Church Street in Decatur, police previously said. Investigators said a man pulled out a silver handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the store’s register before running away.
Three days later, the same man struck at a Wingstop off Peachtree Road in Brookhaven. The suspect pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving, authorities said.
Surveillance photos released by Brookhaven police show Hunt taking a MARTA train. Police previously said the suspect may regularly ride MARTA.
“Both of the businesses that were robbed were within a quarter of a mile of a MARTA station,” police said.
Credit: Brookhaven Police Department
Hunt is described as about 6-foot tall with tattoos on his left arm and neck. He may be in Lithonia, but also has ties to Dooly County.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Brookhaven police. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously and information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this investigation can earn tipsters up to $2,000.