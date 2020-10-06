Suspect sought after armed robberies in Brookhaven, Decatur

Brookhaven and Decatur police officers are searching for the man accused of two armed robberies in June. The departments released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday and asked for the public’s help in identifying the armed man.

On June 8 about 5:35 p.m., the suspect robbed a T-Mobile store off Church Street in Decatur, according to a news release. The man pulled out a silver handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the store’s register before running away, police said.