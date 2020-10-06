Suspect sought after armed robberies in Brookhaven, Decatur

A man is accused of robbing businesses at gunpoint in two DeKalb County cities within a three-day stretch over the summer.
Brookhaven and Decatur police officers are searching for the man accused of two armed robberies in June. The departments released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday and asked for the public’s help in identifying the armed man.
On June 8 about 5:35 p.m., the suspect robbed a T-Mobile store off Church Street in Decatur, according to a news release. The man pulled out a silver handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the store’s register before running away, police said.
Three days later, he’s accused of striking again shortly before midnight at a Wingstop off Peachtree Road in Brookhaven. The suspect pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving, authorities said.
Investigators said the suspect, who has tattoos on his neck and arms, may regularly ride MARTA, the release said. The surveillance photos that were released were taken on a MARTA train. Both of the businesses that were robbed were within a quarter of a mile of a MARTA station.
Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously and information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this investigation can earn tipsters up to $2,000.