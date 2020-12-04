BREAKING: Girl shot in face, killed in DeKalb County

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Madras Court around 3:30 p.m., according to Michaela Vincent, spokeswoman for the police department. The girl, whose name and age were not released, had been shot in the face. She died at a local hospital.

“At this time, the investigation is very active and ongoing,” Vincent said in an emailed statement. “Our hearts go out to the family.”