Police evacuating crowds to Marriott hotel in Midtown

Large crowds of people are being evacuated to a Marriott hotel in Midtown Atlanta after five people were shot Wednesday at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building nearby.
One person was killed in the shooting, and the shooter remains at large, according to Atlanta police. It was not clear if those being moved to the 14th Street hotel were hospital employees.
A shelter in place order remains in effect while police search for the shooter. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.
