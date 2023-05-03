BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police respond to active shooter situation in Midtown
X

Police evacuating crowds to Marriott hotel in Midtown

News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Large crowds of people are being evacuated to a Marriott hotel in Midtown Atlanta after five people were shot Wednesday at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building nearby.

One person was killed in the shooting, and the shooter remains at large, according to Atlanta police. It was not clear if those being moved to the 14th Street hotel were hospital employees.

Credit: Jozsef Papp

Credit: Jozsef Papp

A shelter in place order remains in effect while police search for the shooter. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.

Credit: Jozsef Papp

Credit: Jozsef Papp

