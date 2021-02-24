Police: Drugs, cover-up attempt factors in Johns Creek High student’s death

Drug use and a man’s unwillingness to call 911 may have contributed to the recent death of a Johns Creek High School student, according to police.
Carly Brooke Jackson, 16, was found dead Feb. 14 when police responded to an apartment complex in Johns Creek, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. A little more than a week later, Johns Creek police issued arrest warrants for 25-year-old Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem on two counts: concealing the death of another and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Saleem turned himself in Tuesday evening and was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He will remain there awaiting trial after his bond was denied Wednesday, Channel 2 Action News reported.
In court documents obtained by the AJC, police revealed new details about the circumstances leading to Jackson’s death, including drug use and an attempt to move her body to a different location.
According to a detective’s affidavit attached to Saleem’s arrest warrant, investigators interviewed Jackson’s friend who called 911 and reported her death. The friend, who is not being identified because she was not charged with a crime, told investigators the two girls “were at Saleem’s apartment doing drugs and having sex,” the affidavit said. She said both of them had consumed oxycodone, marijuana and “Lean,” a drink that combines codeine, promethazine and cold medications, according to court documents.
Jackson’s friend said she went to bed shortly after midnight alone and that Jackson got into bed with her sometime later, according to the affidavit. When she woke up the next morning, she found Jackson unresponsive, police said.
Jackson’s friend told investigators that Saleem was in the room, “sitting on the bed playing with his dog.” She asked him about Jackson, and “he told her that Carly had been like that for hours,” the affidavit said. Jackson’s friend asked why Saleem had not called 911, and he responded that he had drugs and could not call the cops, according to the court documents.
Saleem then moved Jackson’s body to a different apartment in the complex, police said. He made up a story that Jackson and her friend had tried to go to the other apartment early that morning but had been locked out, according to the affidavit.
Jackson’s friend originally told police that story, but under questioning, she revealed that the narrative had been fabricated by Saleem, according to the affidavit. A search warrant was issued for Saleem’s apartment, where vomit and bodily fluids were found in the bedroom, court documents said.
Suspected illegal drugs were also found at the apartment and turned over to the GBI for testing. Police said they expect to file additional drug charges in the case.