Police: Drugs, cover-up attempt factors in Johns Creek High student’s death

According to a detective’s affidavit attached to Saleem’s arrest warrant, investigators interviewed Jackson’s friend who called 911 and reported her death. The friend, who is not being identified because she was not charged with a crime, told investigators the two girls “were at Saleem’s apartment doing drugs and having sex,” the affidavit said. She said both of them had consumed oxycodone, marijuana and “Lean,” a drink that combines codeine, promethazine and cold medications, according to court documents.

Jackson’s friend said she went to bed shortly after midnight alone and that Jackson got into bed with her sometime later, according to the affidavit. When she woke up the next morning, she found Jackson unresponsive, police said.

Jackson’s friend told investigators that Saleem was in the room, “sitting on the bed playing with his dog.” She asked him about Jackson, and “he told her that Carly had been like that for hours,” the affidavit said. Jackson’s friend asked why Saleem had not called 911, and he responded that he had drugs and could not call the cops, according to the court documents.

Saleem then moved Jackson’s body to a different apartment in the complex, police said. He made up a story that Jackson and her friend had tried to go to the other apartment early that morning but had been locked out, according to the affidavit.

Jackson’s friend originally told police that story, but under questioning, she revealed that the narrative had been fabricated by Saleem, according to the affidavit. A search warrant was issued for Saleem’s apartment, where vomit and bodily fluids were found in the bedroom, court documents said.

Suspected illegal drugs were also found at the apartment and turned over to the GBI for testing. Police said they expect to file additional drug charges in the case.