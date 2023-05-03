Police confirm 5 victims in Midtown Atlanta shooting

A fifth person has been confirmed injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta.
Four people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and a fifth was pronounced dead at the scene. The situation is fluid and officers are actively searching for the shooter and any other victims at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building.
“There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded,” police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement. “We are currently aware of five shooting victims related to this situation. Four have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth has been pronounced deceased on scene.”
Photos have been released of a shooting suspect. Anyone who sees that person is asked to call 911.
“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” Chafee said.
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com