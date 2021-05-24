ajc logo
Police: Cobb man fires several shots after being banned from neighbor’s party

A Cobb County man has been charged with aggravated assault after firing several gunshots when he wasn't allowed into a neighbor's party, according to police.
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Cobb County man was told he wasn’t welcome at a neighbor’s weekend party, police said Monday. That’s when investigators believe he fired several gunshots, hitting a man in the shoulder.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Westchase Drive near Marietta, where they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder, according to police. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Witnesses told police that Cody Demmitt shot multiple rounds into his neighbor’s house after being denied access to a party. He left the area before officers arrived.

Detectives charged Demmitt with aggravated assault. He was not in custody Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

