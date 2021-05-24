Police: Cobb man fires several shots after being banned from neighbor’s party

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Westchase Drive near Marietta, where they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder, according to police. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Witnesses told police that Cody Demmitt shot multiple rounds into his neighbor’s house after being denied access to a party. He left the area before officers arrived.