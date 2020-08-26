X

Police asking for help identifying victim of deadly hit-and-run on Ga. 400

Police are attempting to identify the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Sandy Springs.
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sandy Springs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of a deadly hit-and-run on Ga. 400 last week.

The victim is described as a Black woman in her 30s with short hair that was dyed blonde, the police department said in a Wednesday news release. She was also wearing either a black dress or black shirt.

The woman was found dead about 2:45 a.m. last Wednesday in a northbound lane of the highway near Spalding Drive, AJC.com previously reported. According to witnesses, she was struck by a Honda Civic, whose driver fled the scene.

The next day, police tracked the damaged vehicle to Douglasville, where it was seized and its owner, 34-year-old Hugo A. Rodriguez-Perez, was arrested. He faces counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, jail records show. Other charges are forthcoming, police said.

Rodriguez-Perez remains in custody without bond.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity is asked to contact investigators at 770-551-6915 or send an email to sgilmore@sandyspringsga.gov.

