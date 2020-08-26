Police asking for help identifying victim of deadly hit-and-run on Ga. 400

The victim is described as a Black woman in her 30s with short hair that was dyed blonde, the police department said in a Wednesday news release. She was also wearing either a black dress or black shirt.

The woman was found dead about 2:45 a.m. last Wednesday in a northbound lane of the highway near Spalding Drive, AJC.com previously reported. According to witnesses, she was struck by a Honda Civic, whose driver fled the scene.