UPDATE: Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs

A day after a pedestrian was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run on Ga. 400, police said they found the driver.
Hugo A. Rodriguez-Perez, 34, was arrested Wednesday evening in Douglasville after being tied to the hit-and-run, Sandy Springs police said in a news release. He faces counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, with additional charges pending.
About 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, the pedestrian’s body was discovered in a northbound lane of the highway near Spalding Drive, AJC.com previously reported. The person’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
According to witnesses, the suspect drove a Honda Civic that was missing its passenger-side mirror and had severe front-end damage. Police said they were able to track down that vehicle, leading to the arrest of Rodriguez-Perez.
Police also seized a 2007 Honda Civic during his arrest, the release said.
Rodriguez-Perez was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon without bond, according to online jail records.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at 770-551-6915 or send an email to sgilmore@sandyspringsga.gov.
