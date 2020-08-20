UPDATE: Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs

Hugo A. Rodriguez-Perez, 34, was arrested Wednesday evening in Douglasville after being tied to the hit-and-run, Sandy Springs police said in a news release. He faces counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, with additional charges pending.

About 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, the pedestrian’s body was discovered in a northbound lane of the highway near Spalding Drive, AJC.com previously reported. The person’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.