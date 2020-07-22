Police accuse Starbucks barista of spitting in drinks served to officers

“We got a tip that he had done this,” Capt. Joseph Rampolla told NBC News. “That was enough for our detective bureau to get concerned. We believe it happened more than once, but we can prove it happened at least once on May 25.”

Trejo was also immediately fired from the store, and the company apologized to officers.

“This individual’s behavior was reprehensible and not at all a reflection of how our employees treat our customers on a daily basis,” Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges told NBC News. “We have apologized to the Park Ridge Police Department.”

Trejo was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid, tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was purchased by a law enforcement officer and creating a hazardous environment, according to NBC.

Trejo was released from jail the same day on his own recognizance, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Madden thanked store management for “their sincere cooperation” in the investigation, which found that Trejo spit in a drink “at least once on May 25,” although detectives could not determine exactly how many times it may have happened overall, the network reported.

The Park Ridge Police Department contacted other nearby law enforcement departments whose officers may have also visited the location, which is known for hosting police-friendly gatherings with the community.

“Everyone who comes into our stores should receive a positive experience, and when that doesn’t occur, we move quickly to address it and hold ourselves accountable,” Borges, the Starbucks spokesman, told NBC. “We will continue to support Park Ridge police in support of their investigation and have a deep respect for the Park Ridge Police Department and the officers who help keep our partners and communities safe.”