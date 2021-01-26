Police: 3 gang members charged, 1 sought after wild chase in Marietta

Three self-proclaimed gang members, including two youths, were taken into custody after police said they fled from a traffic stop in a stolen car, crashing into several vehicles along the way.
Police in Marietta are still looking for a fourth suspect who ran away from the scene Thursday evening.
The incident began with an attempted traffic stop near Westside Plaza off Sandtown Road, according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Paul Hill. An officer noticed a red 2007 Infiniti G35 that had a stolen license plate and tried to pull it over about 9 p.m., Hill said. When the officer turned on his blue lights, the Infiniti took off into Westside Plaza, police said.
The car then got back on Sandtown Road to elude police, according to Hill. However, in the process, the car smashed into five other vehicles and a pole.
Four suspects got out of the damaged car and tried to run away, Hill said. Officers were able to use police dogs to capture three of the suspects, one of whom had a loaded gun in his pants, according to authorities.
The suspects each identified themselves to police as members of the Bounty Hunter Blood gang out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Hill said. Police said the Infiniti had been used in “several” shootings and a different police chase in Chattanooga less than two days before the Marietta incident.
The details of the Chattanooga chase are not clear.
Investigators later determined that both the license plate and the car had been stolen.
“The tag was also not attached to the correct vehicle,” he said.
The adult who was arrested, Deizmon Lamar Gladden, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with obstruction or hindering a law enforcement officer.
The charges against the juveniles were not released.