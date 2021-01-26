Police: 3 gang members charged, 1 sought after wild chase in Marietta

The suspects each identified themselves to police as members of the Bounty Hunter Blood gang out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Hill said. Police said the Infiniti had been used in “several” shootings and a different police chase in Chattanooga less than two days before the Marietta incident.

The details of the Chattanooga chase are not clear.

Investigators later determined that both the license plate and the car had been stolen.

“The tag was also not attached to the correct vehicle,” he said.

The adult who was arrested, Deizmon Lamar Gladden, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with obstruction or hindering a law enforcement officer.

The charges against the juveniles were not released.