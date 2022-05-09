Plaid To Pay $58 Million to Users of Venmo, Robinhood and Other Apps.Plaid To Pay $58 Million to Users of Venmo, Robinhood and Other Apps.Engadget reports Plaid, which links consumer bank accounts to apps like Robinhood, Venmo and Coinbase, .Engadget reports Plaid, which links consumer bank accounts to apps like Robinhood, Venmo and Coinbase, .Engadget reports Plaid, which links consumer bank accounts to apps like Robinhood, Venmo and Coinbase, .Engadget reports Plaid, which links consumer bank accounts to apps like Robinhood, Venmo and Coinbase, .has been accused of collecting "more financial data than was needed from users.".has been accused of collecting "more financial data than was needed from users.".Although Plaid denied the allegations, it has agreed to pay $58 million to anyone with a bank account linked to a client app.Although Plaid denied the allegations, it has agreed to pay $58 million to anyone with a bank account linked to a client app.It will also reportedly change some of its business practices.If you're a U.S. resident and your bank account was hooked up to the app between Jan. 1, 2013, and Nov. 19, 2021, you may qualify for compensation.If you're a U.S. resident and your bank account was hooked up to the app between Jan. 1, 2013, and Nov. 19, 2021, you may qualify for compensation.However, millions of people have used apps linked to the service, so payouts will likely be small.Claims must be submitted by Apr. 28, 2022.