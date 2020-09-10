Pilgrim’s to donate $1.5 million to three metro Atlanta communities

Food company Pilgrim’s, which employs more than 7,000 Georgians in the poultry industry, is donating $1.5 million spread across three metro Atlanta communities to help with needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and to make other improvements.
The company will work with local leaders to identify and give to programs that strengthen communities’ abilities to deal with food insecurity, build community infrastructure and well-being, and respond to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.
All projects will be determined by the end of the year. Community members can send suggested proposals for investment to hometownstrong@pilgrims.com.
The City of Canton in Cherokee County will get $340,000. A poultry processing plant there employs 700.
Carrollton in Carroll County will get $325,000. A plant there employs 650.
Pilgrim’s is giving the City of Gainesville in Hall County $795,000. More than 1,600 Pilgrim’s workers live in the area.
Nationally, the the company is giving a total of $20 million through its Hometown Strong program.