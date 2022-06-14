Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids under 5 closer to FDA approval

Combined Shape Caption

Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids under 5 , moves closer to FDA approval .Pfizer announced June 1 that its application to the Food and Drug Administration for the vaccine was complete.Pfizer announced June 1 that its application to the Food and Drug Administration for the vaccine was complete.The three-dose vaccine is for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.Pfizer released a statement detailing the application.Pfizer and BioNTech completed a rolling application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization (EUA)... , Pfizer statement, via ABC News.... of the 3-µg (microgram) dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.., Pfizer statement, via ABC News.... for children 6 months through 4 years of age (also referred to as 6 months to under 5 years of age) on June 1, 2022, Pfizer statement, via ABC News.Pfizer reported an 80% effectiveness rate in children in May