Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Pfizer Says Its Booster Provides Protection Against Omicron Variant

caption arrowCaption
Pfizer Says Its Booster Provides , Protection Against Omicron Variant.Pfizer Says Its Booster Provides , Protection Against Omicron Variant.NBC News reports officials with Pfizer-BioNTech say a booster dose of the companies' coronavirus vaccine supplies ample protection against the new Omicron variant.NBC News reports officials with Pfizer-BioNTech say a booster dose of the companies' coronavirus vaccine supplies ample protection against the new Omicron variant.Research shows their booster shot offers a similar degree of protection as two regular doses of their vaccine does against the original COVID-19 strain.Three doses against Omicron are almost equivalent to the two doses effectiveness we had against the... original variant. , Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via NBC News.Lab tests suggest two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine experience a 25-fold drop in efficacy when matched against the Omicron strain.An independent study showed the Pfizer vaccine's regular dose experienced a forty-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies. .An independent study showed the Pfizer vaccine's regular dose experienced a forty-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies. .Officials say these results are preliminary. More data will be necessary.Initially found in South Africa, the heavily-mutated Omicron variant is quickly spreading around the globe.Initially found in South Africa, the heavily-mutated Omicron variant is quickly spreading around the globe.Pfizer says it has begun work on an Omicron-specific vaccine. According to officials it could be ready in around 100 days.If we need a new vaccine, those tests are telling me we will be able to have a very good one if we need one. , Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via NBC News.The current booster will maintain protection, but if we need one, we will make one and we will have it by March. , Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via NBC News .The current booster will maintain protection, but if we need one, we will make one and we will have it by March. , Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via NBC News

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top